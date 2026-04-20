‘Fluid’ modern-day football: How Vincent Kompany is shaping up a Bayern Munich legacy

CHENNAI: 109 goals Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, have been real monsters this season.
Across the top five leagues in Europe, Barcelona (84), Manchester City (65), Paris Saint-Germain (62), and Inter Milan (78) are the only teams when it comes to topping the charts in their respective leagues. Yet, none come even close to what Kompany’s Bayern have achieved: scoring a staggering 100 goals in the season.
Two seasons ago, when Bayern appointed Kompany, a manager with very little experience in the top leagues, there were several question marks over their seriousness. Whether the 40-year-old was just a stopgap solution to their league title or was part of a bigger plan, no one had an answer to that.
In a league with just 18 teams, and 34 games per team, Kompany’s men have smashed an all-time goal-scoring record, putting 109 past oppositions, with the rest of the 17 teams combining to score just 756 goals, an average of 44.4 goals/team.
Bayern might have lost their Polish powerhouse, Robert Lewandowski, but it really didn’t stop them from becoming a force to reckon with, as the English striker Harry Kane has effortlessly replaced the Pole in the front line. Kane has become the German club’s focal attacking point this season, with the Englishman smashing 32 goals in the league this season.
The Bavarian club isn’t just transforming the way in terms of just attack, but also is proving to be an extremely tightly-knit defensive unit in the league, letting just 29 goals past – the lowest in the Bundesliga this season. Jonathan Tah has combined brilliantly with Dayot Upamecano to form one of the best defensive pairings in Europe.
But a lot of Bayern’s success should be attributed to their front three – Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Prior to the season, when Bayern were going toe-to-toe with the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, to secure the then 28-year-old Diaz’s signature, there were a lot of eyeballs on whether that move would prove to be fruitful for the German powerhouse.
Kompany’s faith in Diaz has been one of the biggest differentiating factors for Bayern this season, as the Colombian, who has played an average of 81 minutes every game this season, has scored 24 goals and contributed further with 20 assists for the club. Olise, on the other wing too, has contributed to 18 goals in the season, creating a fearsome trio in Europe.
What’s more exciting about Bayern is the number of young talents coming out of the system. Aleksandar Pavlovic, who not too long ago was a ball boy, has played a pivotal role for the German club this season, making 44 appearances across competitions, emerging as a future star alongside the wunderkind, Lennart Karl. Even injuries to their first and second-choice goalkeepers didn’t deter Kompany, as he handed a start to 16-year-old Leonard Prescott.
“I’m always proud of what the boys deliver - they perform, score goals, and never stop,” Kompany said after the club’s 4-1 win over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League. “They also think about the fans and always want to put on a show. It was a good day for the club.”
“It’s not easy at FC Bayern for young players to get minutes,” he explained. “I hope they enjoyed their moments today - they still have a long way ahead of them.”
A total of 16 players, under the age of 20, made their debuts or all played some role during Bayern’s season this year, which clearly indicates that the Belgian is in for the long haul. Winning the Bundesliga is one thing, winning a treble is another, and that’s what could differentiate Kompany from his recent ancestors at the club.
In terms of playing style too, Kompany has a rather fresh take on modern-day football, playing a fluid ‘almost position-less system’, where everyone is tasked with marking the opposition, irrespective of their own positions. It has also meant that the Belgian hasn’t been afraid of changing his backline from three at the back to a five at the back, according to the situation.
Bayern’s last treble was back in 2019-20, when unsurprisingly, they had Hansi Flick as their head coach. Even then, they weren’t just stumbling their way to victory; they were miles ahead of their race, with the rest of the European teams playing catch-up.
Kompany has two more tests ahead of him: the German Cup and the Champions League. With Bayern set to face two strong opponents – Leverkusen and PSG – it is safe to say that his attacking Bayern side will be put under a lot of pressure.
But if they come out without getting scuppered, the Belgian can leave a long-lasting impression on not just the fans but also the history books.