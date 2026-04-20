‘Fluid’ modern-day football: How Vincent Kompany is shaping up a Bayern Munich legacy

A tactical masterclass

What’s more exciting about Bayern is the number of young talents coming out of the system. Aleksandar Pavlovic, who not too long ago was a ball boy, has played a pivotal role for the German club this season, making 44 appearances across competitions, emerging as a future star alongside the wunderkind, Lennart Karl. Even injuries to their first and second-choice goalkeepers didn’t deter Kompany, as he handed a start to 16-year-old Leonard Prescott.

“I’m always proud of what the boys deliver - they perform, score goals, and never stop,” Kompany said after the club’s 4-1 win over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League. “They also think about the fans and always want to put on a show. It was a good day for the club.”

“It’s not easy at FC Bayern for young players to get minutes,” he explained. “I hope they enjoyed their moments today - they still have a long way ahead of them.”

A total of 16 players, under the age of 20, made their debuts or all played some role during Bayern’s season this year, which clearly indicates that the Belgian is in for the long haul. Winning the Bundesliga is one thing, winning a treble is another, and that’s what could differentiate Kompany from his recent ancestors at the club.

In terms of playing style too, Kompany has a rather fresh take on modern-day football, playing a fluid ‘almost position-less system’, where everyone is tasked with marking the opposition, irrespective of their own positions. It has also meant that the Belgian hasn’t been afraid of changing his backline from three at the back to a five at the back, according to the situation.