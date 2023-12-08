Flamengo, Orlando City to meet in January friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO: Flamengo will play a pre-season friendly against Orlando City next month as part of broader plans to boost the club's profile in the United States, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Thursday.

The fixture will take place on January 27 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Flamengo said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The match will mark Flamengo's first visit to the United States since 2019, when they met Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt as part of a friendly tournament.

Flamengo concluded the Brazilian Serie A season in fourth place, four points shy of champions Palmeiras.

The Rubronegro's first game of the 2024 Carioca championship will be a home clash against Audax Rio on January 17.

Orlando City finished second in the 2023 U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS) standings and were eventually eliminated from the campaign after losing to Columbus in the semifinals.