Five-wicket win for Stag CC

CHENNAI: Stag CC earned a five-wicket win over FSCA in the fourth division ‘A’ Zone of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. After restricting FSCA to 161 for eight with PG Deepak Priyadharshan taking four for 49. In reply, Stag CC chased it down in 23.3 overs with VH Jaeswan scoring an unbeaten 63.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’ Zone: FSCA 161/8 in 30 overs (S Sathish Kumar 35, R Pranav 35, A Tamilselvan 25, K Logesh 30, PG Deepak Priyadharshan 4/49) lost to Stag CC 162/5 in 23.3 overs (VH Jaeswan 63*, M Vignesh 50); SRF RC 132 in 18.4 overs (B Sumanth Kumar 27, A Saravanan 28, G John Stephen Francies 25, S Sai Dhyanesh 3/35, S Siva Kumar 3/29) lost to Frankworrell CC 133/2 in 24.5 overs (B Shanmuga Sundaram 48, R Ajay Kumar 45*)

IV Division ‘B’ Zone: Jaya Education Group RC 165/6 in 30 overs (S Harish Babu 27, M Dinesh Kumar 38, V Poovendhan 35, E Hemanth Raj 4/23) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 135 in 27 overs (S Sathya Narayanan 33, B Manigandan 4/23, S Gokul 3/34); SS CA 100 in 28.1 overs (MP Sanjeev 28, D Devendiran 28, A Kumar 3/23) bt CP RC 101/6 in 15 overs (KR Manoj Kumar 4/37)