Five-wicket man Nabi, adventurous Iqbal take J&K close to maiden Ranji title

Iqbal (94 not out) struck his seventh first-class fifty as Jammu and Kashmir reached 186 for four at stumps in their second innings, for an overall lead of 477 runs.

In the earlier part of the day, Nabi took his seventh five-wicket haul (5/54) of the season as J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293, grabbing an innings lead of 291 runs.

Karnataka's first innings revolved around a valiant 160 off 266 balls by former skipper Mayank Agarwal but in the context of the match the knock remained a rather insignificant one.

Nabi was the primary reason behind confining Agarwa'’s fine hundred to the shades. The J&K pacer was in his elements once Karnataka resumed from overnight 220 for five.

Overhauling J&K’s 584 was out of bounds, but Karnataka's realistic hope was to whittle down the deficit as much as possible and then try to chase a reasonable target in the fourth innings.

Agarwal and Kruthik Krishna (36), seemed to be on course while adding over 80 runs for the sixth wicket.