Five-star Abhishek shines in Ramaswamy Trophy

Brief Scores: Don Bosco MHSS ‘B’ Egmore 112 in 41.5 overs (Sanjay 40, Gautam Garv 4/10) lost to Heartfulness Int. School CBSE, Kolapakkam 113/1 in 23.4 overs (Gautam Garv 49, Yashveer 49 no); Ramachandraa Public School, Kottivakkam 91 in 25.3 overs (Rithaesh 32, S Abhishek 5/8) lost to Heartfulness Int. School NIOS ‘A’ Kolapakkam 95 for no loss in 14.2 overs (Ruthvik Muralidharan 54 no); St. Bede's AIHSS 'A' Santhome 301/7 in 50 overs (Athier Sharafatheen 73, Royal Gangwani 60) bt St. Bede's AIHSS 'B' Santhome 47 in 18.4 overs (Royal Gangwani 3/4); Heartfulness Int. School NIOS 'B' Kolapakkam 218 in 48.2 overs (R. Harshad 57) lost to PSBB SSS Nungambakkam 222/7 in 48.3 overs (Rishab Malhotra 98 no, Adhavan 3/35)