Five key players to watch out for in 3rd Ashes test

WASHINGTON: Host England will step in for the third test match to keep their hopes alive for the Ashes series as they are behind 0-2 against Australia. Let us see the players who can guide their respective teams to a win:

Steve Smith (Australia)

Australia's star cricketer will play his 100th test match in the third test match of the Ashes at Headingley. All eyes will be on him as he has been in great form. In the last match, he scored 110 runs.

Ben Stokes (England)



Stokes' incredible knock of 155 runs in the previous match was a big positive for the England team. England's captain has 5928 runs in 94 matches and 197 wickets as well.

Usman Khawaja (Australia)



Usman Khawaja is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes series. In the first test, he scored 141 runs, guiding his team to an opening match victory.

Stuart Broad (England)



If England wants to win the third test match of the Ashes series then Broad would be a key bowler in the game. He has been in fine form, taking 6 wickets in the first match and five in the second.

Pat Cummins (Australia)



Pat Cummins had led his team from the front in the first test match. His unbeaten 44 had provided a narrow win to his team in the opening game.