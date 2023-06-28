Five key matches to look out for in Cricket World Cup 2023

NEW DELHI: With the Cricket World Cup schedule announced, we take a look at some of the key group-stage matches which would be interesting clashes to witness in this grand tournament.





India v Pakistan - Ahmedabad - October 15

Matches between India and Pakistan are always a crowd puller and highly anticipated and when they occur at a World Cup then the expectations are amplified to another level. India has dominated this match-up, winning all seven clashes between the two rivals at 50-over World Cups.





England v New Zealand, Ahmedabad - October 5

The thrilling final at the most recent edition of the World Cup remains one of the most memorable cricket matches of all time and the two combatants will renew rivalries in the tournament opener later this year.

India v Australia - Chennai - October 8

All eyes will be on Chennai on October 8 as India plays their first match of the World Cup and Rohit Sharma's side will have their work cut out against five-time champions Australia.

Australia v South Africa, Lucknow - October 13

South Africa won only three matches at the 2019 World Cup, but interestingly one of those victories came in the final group match of the event when they defeated Australia in Manchester on the back of a superb century from Faf du Plessis.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Dharamsala - October 7

Bangladesh and Afghanistan clash would be an interesting show to witness as both the Asian teams have given some thrilling games in past tournaments.