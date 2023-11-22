Fitness and active lifestyle goes hand-in-hand at Chennai’s Fika studio

CHENNAI: The emphasis on health and fitness has increased significantly among Chennai's residents. Fika Fitness Studio, a prominent gym in the city, has introduced an innovative initiative that combines regular gym sessions with outdoor boot camps.

“This concept is prevalent in European countries, but it's the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu,” said Raghul Anthony, the founder of Fika Fitness Studio.

“People tend to slack off on their fitness routines over the weekends after maintaining them throughout Monday to Friday. Our outdoor boot camps, which involve members from both of our branches, encourage them to stay active and participate in group activities,” he added.

In early November, Fika Fitness Studio organized its own Badminton league, which saw around 50 participants. They also have plans to host a cricket tournament in December.