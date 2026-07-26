Fitness ahead of SL Tests: Washington remains doubtful, focus on Saransh Jain

The options available are off-spinner Saransh Jain, who is also a handy lower middle-order batter. Saransh did pretty well against Sri Lanka A where he took six wickets in two games and scored a 70 not out. Knowing Gambhir's propensity to have a handy batter till No. 8, Saransh won't be a bad option.

The other options are wrist spinners Zeeshan Ansari and Vipraj Nigam but men who matter believe that Nigam's game is more suited to white ball format. He bowls fast leg breaks and can hit the ball a long way as one has seen in IPL where he plays for Delhi Capitals.

In case of Bumrah, if he is not available then the pace attack will comprise Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna.

Akash Deep, who played a stellar role in 2025 England away series is still recuperating from stress fracture and has just about started his 'Return To Play' protocols.

"Akash is bowling around 12-15 balls a day as per instructions. He is still some time away from attaining his full fitness," the source added.