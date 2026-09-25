Finally! A gold from shooting, runner Gulveer gets silver but Sat-Chi ouster shocks India at Asiad

Suruchi and Kamaljeet combined for a score of 484.6, a Games and Asian record, to dominate the field from start to finish en route the gold. The 19-year-old Suruchi contributed 245.7 and Kamaljeet added 238.9 points to the brilliant team score.

The performance lifted the sagging morale of India's shooting contingent that had been battling with the disappointment of not striking gold in 10m air rifle and ending without a single medal in the individual, men's and women's team 10m air pistol competitions.

Their gold could prove to be the catalyst for an improved shooting performance in the remainder of the competition.

The ranges also threw up a silver thanks to the men's 50m rifle 3-position team of Aishwary Pratap Singh, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar. They looked on course for gold for much of the competition, only for China to finish strongly and deny them the top step. India finished with an aggregate of 1762, four points behind China's 1766.

In track-and-field, Gulveer improved on the bronze he won in the 2023 Hangzhou edition to clinch a silver this time in the men's 10,000m, clocking 28:29.38 seconds in his trademark assured style.

History was scripted in pole vault as Baranica Elangovan became the first Indian to medal in this event at the Asian Games, claiming a joint bronze with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova after both registered a best clearance of 4.15m with the exact same number of failed attempts, leading to a tie.

With bronze medals from shot-putter Manpreet Kaur and mixed table tennis team of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah also added to the tally, India's total increased to 23 medals, leaving the nation just outside the top-10 at 12th position.

For Manpreet, this was her first major international medal since 2023. She took the third place with an effort of 17.17m.