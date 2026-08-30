Filip Hrgovic defeats Moses Itauma in London to become first Croatian heavyweight boxing champion

Itauma's corner threw in the towel as he was being pummelled against the ropes, making the 34-year-old Hrgovic the first Croatian heavyweight champion.

Itauma had never needed to go past the sixth round in his first 14 professional bouts and tired visibly after taking command of the early rounds, with Hrgovic absorbing a barrage of hits even after being knocked down in the second round.

The rivals traded blows in the eighth and ninth before the granite chin of Hrgovic won out.

“I was losing every round. I was outboxed. And I don't know from where I got energy,” Hrgovic said. “Look, chin is important.”

Hrgovic improved to 22-1 and halted the rapid rise of Itauma, who was trying to become the youngest heavyweight champion since a 20-year-old Mike Tyson stopped Trevor Berbick in 1986.