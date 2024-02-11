FIH Pro League: India starts the season with win

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team started its FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season with a dominant 4-1 over Spain in its opening match held on Saturday at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Harmanpreet Singh (7’, 20’) starred with a brace, while Jugraj Singh (24’) and Lalit Upadhyay (50’) scored a goal each to help India seal a 4-1 win in its opening match of the season. Spanish Captain Marc Miralles (34’) was the lone scorer for the visitors.

Both teams were cautious in their approach, as they focused on maintaining their structure, with accurate passes in the midfield. It was India who came up with the first real attack as Hardik Singh made a stunning run from the right flank to draw the first penalty corner, which was duly converted by Harmanpreet with a fiery low drag-flick, making it 1-0 in the 7th minute.

Although Spain had better ball possession, India was disciplined in the defence. They did not allow the visitors to create spaces and ended the opening quarter with a narrow 1-0 lead.

India immediately responded as they had as many as three back-to-back penalty corners, with the third one being rewarded into a penalty stroke. Harmanpreet once again stepped up and slotted the ball home with ease, making it 2-0 for the hosts in the 20th minute.

India rode on the momentum as they extended their lead through Jugraj’s low drag-flick that went through Spanish goalie Luis Calzado’s legs, making it 3-0 in the 24th minute.

India went on to add the fourth goal on the counter-attack. Sukhjeet orchestrated a fine run on the left, playing the ball to his teammate from the top of the circle. However, the deflection from Spanish defenders fell to Lalit, who was at the right place, at the right time, and hammered the ball into the nets through a reverse flick in the 50th minute.