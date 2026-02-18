FIH Pro League : Harmanpreet opts out due to personal reasons; Hardik to lead India in Hobart leg

The upcoming leg of the tournament will feature India alongside Spain and hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

The side lost all its four matches in the just-concluded Rourkela leg, which included a shocking 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Argentina.

“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela, where the results didn’t go our way, we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements,” India coach Craig Fulton said.