FIFA World Cup post references Karuppu dialogue

CHENNAI: Suriya-starrer Karuppu became a box-office sensation, and it continues to excel in other arenas by creating excitement among fans across football and cinema.
RJ Balaji-directed Karuppu has not only become a blockbuster in cinemas but has also made its presence felt in the football world.
On June 11, FIFA's official Instagram page posted a carousel featuring football greats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, carrying the caption of the famous dialogue from Karuppu, "Peak Sambavam Loading", ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Such posts have already been shared across various sports around the globe. Last year, Wimbledon posted an edited image of Jannik Sinner inspired by former actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan on its official page.
For the first time in FIFA history, 48 teams will participate in the tournament, and the matches will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The debutants in 2026 are Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. DR Congo and Haiti are back in the fray after their last appearance in 1974. Iraq also returns after making its only previous appearance in 1986. Austria, Norway and Scotland, who last played in 1998, have also qualified.
LIONEL MESSI (Argentina):
Though ageing, the greatest player of his generation has shown no signs of fading as he heads into this edition of the World Cup. It is natural for fans around the globe to want to watch him play, as his touch, vision and ability to dictate the tempo remain unmatched.
NEYMAR JR (Brazil):
The Prince of Football, Neymar Jr, will take centre stage, possibly for the last time with the Seleção. He brings skill, showmanship and nostalgia for fans across the world.
CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal):
If Messi has a huge fan following, this Portuguese star, popularly known as CR7, possesses the same star power. He too will be aiming for a golden swansong.