FIFA World Cup post references Karuppu dialogue

One last time

LIONEL MESSI (Argentina):

Though ageing, the greatest player of his generation has shown no signs of fading as he heads into this edition of the World Cup. It is natural for fans around the globe to want to watch him play, as his touch, vision and ability to dictate the tempo remain unmatched.

NEYMAR JR (Brazil):

The Prince of Football, Neymar Jr, will take centre stage, possibly for the last time with the Seleção. He brings skill, showmanship and nostalgia for fans across the world.

CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal):

If Messi has a huge fan following, this Portuguese star, popularly known as CR7, possesses the same star power. He too will be aiming for a golden swansong.