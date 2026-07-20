FIFA World Cup: Lamine, Messi and passing of the baton

It was more than just a consoling moment; it felt like it was football’s own change of guard, miles away from Buckingham Palace in London. For nearly two decades, the sport in the country had adapted heavily to Messi's Barcelona — the tiki-taka style. But on Monday, it felt like no matter who you are or how glorious your time was, the inevitability is that it gives way.

Messi tried. Every touch carried the weight of hope. Every drop of the shoulder hinted at one final moment of magic. But Spain never allowed him the rhythm that had defined his career. They closed the spaces, controlled possession and dictated the tempo, leaving the 39-year-old searching for answers that simply weren't there.

When the final whistle blew, Messi stood motionless before slowly walking away, his dream of one last World Cup defence slipping into history. One by one, Spain's players walked over to embrace the man many of them had idolised growing up.