FIFA World Cup: Kluivert exits as Indonesia coach after failing to qualify

INDONESIA: Patrick Kluivert has left his role as Indonesia's head coach just days after the country’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup ended.

The former Barcelona striker was appointed on a two-year contract in January as Indonesia pushed to reach the World Cup for the first time since gaining independence in 1945.

Losses to Saudi Arabia and Iraq last week ended Indonesia’s qualifying campaign.

“The Football Association of Indonesia and the coaching team of the Indonesia national team have officially agreed for the early termination of cooperation through mutual termination,” the soccer federation said in a statement. “This step was taken as part of a comprehensive evaluation of the national football coaching and development program.”

In a message to fans posted on social media, Kluivert, who made 79 appearances for the Netherlands as a player, said he shared their disappointment.

“The defeats against Saudi Arabia and Iraq were bitter lessons, but also reminders of how high our shared dreams are,” he wrote. “As head coach, I take full responsibility.”

The 49-year-old Kluivert replaced South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong amid the intensification of the Indonesian federation’s policy of naturalising players from Europe with Indonesian heritage. The program helped take the team to the final stages of qualification for the first time since 1938, when it appeared at the World Cup as Dutch East Indies.

The majority of Kluivert’s final roster of 23 were born overseas, mainly in the Netherlands. However, results didn’t noticeably improve under the new coaching setup. Indonesia won three out of eight games while Kluivert was in charge.