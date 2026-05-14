FIFA World Cup final to feature first-ever halftime show with Madonna, BTS and Shakira

Global Citizen made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the three global music acts will perform during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to Billboard, the halftime show will run for around 11 minutes.

The announcement was made through a fun social media video featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin along with popular characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. BTS also appeared during a FaceTime moment in the video.

According to Billboard, this will mark a special moment in FIFA World Cup history as it will be the first time the final match will include a halftime show similar to the Super Bowl format.