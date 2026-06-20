FIFA World Cup 2026: Without the injured Christian Pulisic, US beats Australia 2-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round

"C.P. is a fantastic player — the quality and the leadership that he gives us," said Folarin Balogun, who scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 12.

"We didn't have him today, but I think you saw we're still capable to go out there and get a result and put up a performance."

Pulisic, who plays for AC Milan and has 33 goals in 87 international appearances, missed Friday's match because of a calf injury.