FIFA World Cup 2026: Trossard, De Bruyne score and Belgium defeats New Zealand 5-1 to advance at the World Cup

Leandro Trossard scored a pair of goals and Belgium overcame a slow start in the tournament to advance to the knockout round atop Group G with a 5-1 victory over New Zealand on Friday night.

Belgium will face an as-yet undetermined third-place finisher on Wednesday in Seattle. The match was played simultaneously to the other group finale in Seattle between Egypt and Iran, which ended in a 1-1 draw, dropping Egypt out of first.

The Belgians went into the match a surprising third in its group after opening the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a scoreless draw against Iran.

“I think we had the chances as well in the first two games, and we didn't take them. So it's important that we took them today,” Trossard said. “And it's always nice to score a lot of goals, and we're just really happy to go through in first place as well, and yeah, a lot of joy.”