FIFA World Cup 2026 | The Argentine tale of resilience and unity

That essentially makes them a well-oiled unit, ready to go beyond the field to protect their hero. But the weakness lies in the fact that the squad is now four years older, meaning the legs are much more tired, and they are unable to run the ends of the pitch like they used to.

That rarely stops this Argentina group, however. They are hungry, they want blood, and they will go to any lengths to protect themselves against England, considering the bad blood between the two countries historically. It is right there in its chant, La Cuarta Estrella (The Fourth Star), in the line, “Por Malvinas (For Falkland)” – an island for which both countries have fought in the past.

“Por Malvinas, por el Diego (For the Falklands, For Diego), Por la ultima de Leo (For Leo (Messi)’s last one), Soy argento de la cuna hasta el cajon (I am Argentinian from cradle to grave)”