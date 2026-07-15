FIFA World Cup 2026 | The Argentine tale of resilience and unity

Argentina’s strengths and weaknesses lie in the same thing: the squad. Allow me to explain: it is the same set of players that allowed Lionel Messi to finally fulfil his dream - win the FIFA World Cup for the very first time.
That essentially makes them a well-oiled unit, ready to go beyond the field to protect their hero. But the weakness lies in the fact that the squad is now four years older, meaning the legs are much more tired, and they are unable to run the ends of the pitch like they used to.
That rarely stops this Argentina group, however. They are hungry, they want blood, and they will go to any lengths to protect themselves against England, considering the bad blood between the two countries historically. It is right there in its chant, La Cuarta Estrella (The Fourth Star), in the line, “Por Malvinas (For Falkland)” – an island for which both countries have fought in the past.
“Por Malvinas, por el Diego (For the Falklands, For Diego), Por la ultima de Leo (For Leo (Messi)’s last one), Soy argento de la cuna hasta el cajon (I am Argentinian from cradle to grave)”
While this group is giving it all for its current star Messi, it is a group of guys who have sworn to protect the legacy of their legendary star, Maradona, who was banned mid-way through the 1994 World Cup on US soil, for drug issues.
What to expect from them on the pitch? A lot of chaos, a lot of running, constant pressing, and Messi constantly walking and moving across the pitch to find avenues to attack. While he remains an integral part of its success, with eight goals and two assists, the ability to find new heroes each game also comes to its rescue.
It has, however, struggled against physically stronger teams. Which is where the task to beat England in the semi-finals becomes a tougher one, considering the physical presence of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham amongst other tall Englishmen.
Why should you back Argentina, as a non football fan?
If you know just Lionel Messi, then that’s a very good reason. In all seriousness, however, you must support Argentina if you have been loyal to the same group of childhood friends for the past 20-30 years of your life. Oh, also, if you like to see a fairytale end to a career, then maybe you should gravitate towards Messi and Argentina, but there’s no wonder wall.
What to expect: Messi, crazy pressing and flying tackles
Argentina’s road to FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals:
Group stages
June 17: 3-0 win vs Algeria
June 22: 2-0 win vs Austria
June 28: 3-1 win vs Jordan
Knockout stages
July 4: Round of 32 – 3-2 win vs Cape Verde
July 7: Round of 16 – 3-2 win vs Egypt
July 12: Quarter-finals – 3-1 win vs Switzerland