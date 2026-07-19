FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain’s Tiki-Taka will be tested against Messi

Up front, there’s the dribbling masterclass of Lamine Yamal paired with a highly functional striker, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alex Baena, who can play in multiple positions. But crucial to Spain’s chances would be its No 10, Dani Olmo. While Olmo might not be eye-catchy as a Yamal or a prolific goal-scorer like Oyarzabal, he is perhaps the best player of the system, as witnessed in the 2-0 win over France. You can’t discount the marauding wing backs, Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro, as both of them are capable of running Argentina’s defence ragged.

"Especially with Argentina. They're a team that likes to leave a mark on their opponents. That sort of thing shouldn't be allowed in football - particularly in major competitions - because it can unsettle you and make you angry." That’s where Spain will be tested heavily, as Argentina are capable of breaking opposition’s momentum with its high-flying tackles and stoppage of plays.

Yet beneath the tactical battle lies a poetic subplot. Both finalists are tied together by La Masia, Barcelona's fabled academy. No player represents its philosophy better than Lionel Messi. He grew up mastering the same principles that shape this Spanish side today. In many ways, Messi