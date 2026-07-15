FIFA World Cup 2026 | Spain's defensive masterclass continues

While Simon, the Golden Glove frontrunner by a mile, deserves all the credit, he couldn’t have possibly done it without a rock-solid centre-back pairing in front — Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi. Simon has been the best goalkeeper in the tournament, and his ability to be a sweeper-keeper was on display in Spain’s win over France, stopping Kylian Mbappe twice in his tracks.

Cubarsi’s tale is pretty impressive, considering he’s just 19 and has already shown his range as a ball-progressing defender. None in World Cup history has recorded six clean sheets in a quicker time than Cubarsi. It isn’t just that; he has made 90 successful passes into the opposition box and has been first to a lot of second balls in the tournament, with 96.5% passing accuracy.

On Wednesday, his task was cut out against Mbappe, one of the greatest the World Cup has seen, and he didn’t disappoint one bit, making his presence felt and forcing turnovers in a positional masterclass for Spain. On the other side is Laporte, the defender with much more flair, and against his nation of birth, delivered another sizzling performance.