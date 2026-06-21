FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain coach uncertain about Yamal's playing time against Saudi Arabia

Spain suffered a surprise goalless draw against Cabo Verde in its opening match, with Yamal coming off the bench as a second-half substitute. De la Fuente confirmed in a press conference that Yamal is in good form and the player is eager to deliver a good performance.

"He is fine, it is the best news. We will observe his conditions, the best plan will be made before the match. We always prioritise players' health. Lamine should bring positive impact if he takes the field. Our goal is to win as a team," De la Fuente was quoted by Xinhua.