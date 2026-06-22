FIFA World Cup 2026: Salah scores, Egypt downs New Zealand 3-1 for first World Cup victory

Salah celebrated his 68th international goal by pumping his fist before he was mobbed by his teammates in the 67th minute, to the thrill of the red-clad Pharaohs fans in the sellout crowd at BC Place Vancouver.

When Salah was subbed off in the 85th minute he was treated to a standing ovation.

Egypt moved to the top of the standings in Group G with the win, but was not yet assured a spot in the knockout round. The Pharaohs will play a deciding game against Iran on Friday in Seattle, needing at least a draw to advance.

Egypt is making its fourth World Cup appearance after missing the field in Qatar four years ago. Salah scored a pair of goals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.