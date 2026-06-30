FIFA World Cup 2026: Saibari''s shootout winner sends Morocco past the Netherlands, earliest World Cup exit for the Dutch

With the shootout tied at 2-all after four rounds, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a strong save of Crysencio Summerville's attempt, batting it away with his left hand. Saibari then sent the winner into the low left corner as goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen went the other direction.

The Netherlands had reached at least the round of 16 in 11 previous World Cups, including a quarterfinal appearance four years ago, when Morocco reached the semifinals.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute for Netherlands. After the goal, which was assisted by Summerville, the Dutch bench ran onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who broke down in tears. Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently announced that they lost their unborn child.