FIFA World Cup 2026: Red cards and poor defense send Qatar to its worst World Cup loss, a 6-0 embarrassment vs. Canada

“It was a tough match, because everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” coach Julen Lopetegui said. “That's how football is sometimes.”

Qatar played two men down for most of the second half after a pair of red cards and went on to lose 6-0, the worst defeat in the Persian Gulf country's short World Cup history. Qatar debuted in the tournament as the host in 2022 and lost 2-0 to Ecuador, 3-1 to Senegal and 2-0 to the Netherlands.

The second red card was issued to midfielder Assim Madibo, who tackled Canada's Ismaël Koné from behind, breaking Koné's lower left leg. Koné was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital for surgery.