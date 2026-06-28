FIFA World Cup 2026: Overnight social media sensations ft Vozinha

Vozinha (Cabo Verde)

In terms of overnight sensations, there aren’t too many better stories than Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha. After his stellar show against Spain, where he recorded seven saves, the goalkeeper’s Instagram account saw a sensational increase, from 20,000 followers to 16.7 million.

Tim Payne (New Zealand)

The story behind Tim Payne’s rapid rise on Instagram is an interesting one, it didn’t come on the back of his performance but on the back of a social media campaign. Argentinian influencer Valen Scarsini was the reason behind Payne’s multi-fold Instagram followers’ increase, as he ran a campaign which boosted the New Zealand defender’s followers to 5.9 million.