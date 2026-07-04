FIFA World Cup 2026: Michael Olise brings swag to France

Yet, he’s truly the playmaker who has kept this well-oiled unit running, with five assists in the competition—closing in on the top-five all-time assists chart—despite playing his first World Cup. If France continues this dazzling run, which it is expected to, given it plays Paraguay next, Olise will have the opportunity to surpass Brazil’s Ademir (1950) to have the most assists in a World Cup campaign.

Five years ago, Olise was still playing for Reading in England’s second division, the Championship. But a move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021 turned his career around, as his three-year period at the London club helped him earn a big-money move to Bayern Munich.