FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico becomes first country to reach knockout stage of World Cup, beating South Korea 1-0

The South Koreans nearly equalized in the 87th minute when Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel stopped a header from close range by Cho Gue-sung, then made an even better save of Yang Hyun-jun's attempt on the rebound, extending his right arm to keep the ball from crossing the line.

“We've been doing very well,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. “It wasn't a great match, but I think that our opponent didn't let us do too much. But we still were able to score, on that mistake, in addition to another two or three opportunities.”

Aguirre said it felt good for the players to guarantee their spot in the next round back in Mexico City.