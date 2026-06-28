FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi subs in and scores again as defending World Cup champ Argentina beats Jordan to sweep group

Lo Celso, in his first World Cup start, put Argentina ahead to stay when he scored on a direct free kick in the 19th minute. Messi added one of his own after entering the game in the second half, and the top scorer in World Cup history extended his mark to 19 goals.

“I am very happy for him, for the moment he is having,” Lo Celso said in translated remarks about their captain.

Messi, the leader in this tournament with six goals, was among nine Argentina starters changed from the previous game since Group J was already clinched before the match. He entered in the 60th minute, three days after his 39th birthday and in the same stadium where he broke the scoring mark Monday, and scored in the 80th minute.

He scored all five of Argentina's goals in wins over Algeria and Austria, including his first World Cup hat trick and then two goals in his record-setting game Monday. He has scored in seven consecutive World Cup games, breaking a tie with France's Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho for the longest all-time streak.