FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe romping through World Cup in dazzling display of history-making goals

Two of the biggest stars of the World Cup are setting records with history-making goals in a sizzling start that has even the most casual soccer fans in the US taking notice.

Messi has five goals in Argentina's first two matches, setting the record for most career World Cup goals with 18. Mbappe has scored four times for France, ranking him tied for second in career goals with 16.

"Leo always scores," Mbappe said. "He'll always score. If I want to look at what Leo's doing, I'll have to do even more."

They are not alone in hitting the back of the net. Norway's Erling Haaland already has four in his country's first two games at the World Cup since 1998. And Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke out with two scored against Uzbekistan on Tuesday to raise his career World Cup total to 10.