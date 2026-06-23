FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe scores twice as France storm into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Iraq

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele also scored for Les Bleus, giving fans who stuck out a rainy night in Philadelphia a reason to cut loose.

Mbappe scored in the 14th and 54th minutes to cap a momentous and soggy 100th international appearance for one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe's first goal gave France a 1-0 lead at halftime, when heavy rain and an incoming thunderstorm prompted a delay of just over two hours and forced the grounds crew to squeegee water off the swampy Kentucky bluegrass at Lincoln Financial Field.