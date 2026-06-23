FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland scores brace as Norway beat Senegal 3-2 to reach World Cup Round of 32

Marcus Pederson put the Vikings ahead in the 43rd minute after replacing an injured teammate, and Haaland kept up his incredible goals streak in the 48th and 58th minutes to build a 3-1 lead.

First he ran onto Martin Odegaard's pass and put a left-footed shot past the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, capping an end-to-end counterattack for a 2-0 lead.

For his second goal, Haaland tunnelled through the defence and 8 yards out raised his weaker right foot to volley in Patrick Berg's pass.