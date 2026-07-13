FIFA World Cup 2026: France’s ‘four-pronged’ attack makes them deadly

CHENNAI: France doesn’t just attack; it overwhelms oppositions. Wave after wave, France under Didier Deschamps has just bludgeoned defensive units, to score 16 goals in the competition – an attacking masterclass.
“Given the first half, with the three goals we missed including the penalty, we were not at our best in that respect. But the opponent had to run, they were tired and that opened spaces. We blocked the opponent and prevented them from moving and we were able to play further up,” Deschamps said.
“That’s three semi-finals in a row,” he said. “That’s already good. But even though it seems logical and natural for us to be here you still have to achieve it,” he further added.
The best part about this French team is that there’s no real ego in the dressing room despite having a star-studded forward line, where there’s Ballon’ d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and one of World Cup’s true stars, Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe has led the goal-scoring chart in this competition, with eight goals only ahead of Lionel because of his assists. He was the difference-maker in France’s Round of 32, when it won 1-0 against a defensive unit in Paraguay. He was yet again the influencing factor in the 2-0 win over Morocco, a banana peel kind of encounter. Mbappe opened the scoring, and set up Dembele for the second goal.
If Mbappe or Dembele don't do the damage, France have two creative masters in the form of Michael Olise and Desire Doue, with the former already establishing himself as one of the best creators in the competition, with five assists. Doue, whenever presented with an opportunity, hasn't shied away from taking his chances.
Yet, France enters the semi-final with one big threat: an untested defence. Most teams that go up against Les Bleus prefer to sit back and defend deep instead of taking the game head on. The only clash where its defence could have been tested was against Norway. However, Norway rested 10 of its starting XI, making it a one-sided affair.
Since then, it has only faced teams that have been reluctant in attacking, with Morocco rarely pressing its case in the quarter-finals.
If France has one of the best attacks in the tournament, Spain has a one-on-one beast in the form of Lamine Yamal, who will go up against Jules Kounde, one of the weaker points of France’s defensive unit. The 18-year-old was a huge pain in France’s last two meetings against Spain – the Euros semi-finals in 2024 and the Nations League semi-finals in 2025.
“The better the quality of the opponent, the more clinical you have to be,” he underlined.