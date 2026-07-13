FIFA World Cup 2026: France’s ‘four-pronged’ attack makes them deadly

“Given the first half, with the three goals we missed including the penalty, we were not at our best in that respect. But the opponent had to run, they were tired and that opened spaces. We blocked the opponent and prevented them from moving and we were able to play further up,” Deschamps said.

“That’s three semi-finals in a row,” he said. “That’s already good. But even though it seems logical and natural for us to be here you still have to achieve it,” he further added.

The best part about this French team is that there’s no real ego in the dressing room despite having a star-studded forward line, where there’s Ballon’ d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and one of World Cup’s true stars, Kylian Mbappe.