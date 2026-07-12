FIFA World Cup 2026: For Spain, defence is the best form of attack

That being said, it isn’t that Yamal has had a bad season, with the youngster showing his class all over the pitch with his amazing ability to prize out the defenders in his direction to open up space for the other attackers. With Dani Olmo playing as the No.10, he essentially becomes another point of attack for the national team.

However, Spain’s defence has been its true strength, evident from the fact that it has let in only one goal in the competition. A key part of this stellar record is the defensive pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi. They are two sides of the same coin, one more aggressive, and the other an able leader at the age of 18. While Laporte is a huge threat in the penalty box, Cubarsi has the ability to shoot from distance, something he displayed in the 2-1 win over Belgium.

“Pau and Aymeric are a luxury: they fit the idea we have, they bring the ball out, they filter passes, and they have presence: they’re very complete,” De la Fuente said about the defensive pair.

But the biggest part of its defensive record is its goalkeeper, Unai Simon. Simon shattered a 36-year record, with 650 minutes of World Cup football without allowing a goal, surpassing Italian legend Walter Zenga’s tally of 517 minutes during the 1990 World Cup.

Wednesday, however, presents them the biggest test and challenge: as it faces France, an attacking demon in the first semi-final. If Spain does overcome the French hurdle, it will have a glorious chance of lifting the trophy that it last lifted back in 2010, which till date remains the only instance of them winning the competition.