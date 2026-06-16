FIFA World Cup 2026 | Fans in Cape Verde party into the night after historic World Cup debut

The tiny nation of half a million people made its first World Cup appearance on Monday, holding Spain scoreless in a 0-0 draw thanks to heroics from the team's 40-year-old goalkeeper and a stubborn defense.

In the capital, Praia, fans crowded watch parties and major roads, singing and dancing as they celebrated what many thought had been unimaginable against Spain, heavily favored to win the game and a fair bet for the whole tournament.

Tears ran down faces as people hugged each other tightly and climbed poles to catch a glimpse of the spectacle across the city.