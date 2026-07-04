FIFA World Cup 2026: Everyone loves Cape Verde

CHENNAI: Until the start of the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde was just an offbeat vacation spot—famous for its flat white-sand beaches with crystal-clear water. For the adventurous ones, it was a great hiking spot, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. But in the span of a few weeks, Cape Verde has now become a footballing unicorn, with everyone investing their time in the country’s success.
While largely the story has surrounded the 40-year-old Vozinha, as rightfully it should, the Blue Sharks, in its clash against Argentina, showed that it is more than just an individual.
"We have dignified Cape Verde as a national team in most parts of the world," Vozinha said in Portuguese. "Today, we fought on an equal footing against Argentina."
Be it the Duarte brothers, with the younger Deroy opening the scoring for the African side, or be it Helio Varela, Kevin Pina or its latest sensation, Sidny Lopes Cabral, it is a story about celebrating football.
For 90 minutes, Cabral was largely playing a second fiddle in Cape Verde’s famous night against Argentina before he dummied and shot one across the far corner, besting Emiliano Martinez. Minutes later, the 23-year-old sprang like a hare, celebrating with his loved one, having spent much of his younger days in the Netherlands, at FC Twente.
Despite being ranked 64th in the world, the Blue Sharks were just moments away from the ultimate World Cup shock. Millions have already shown their support to Vozinha, making them go from 20,000 followers on Instagram to 21 million and counting.
"Argentina is a world champion and they have one of the best players in the world, so that in itself speaks of the challenge it was for our team to overcome them," Cape Verde coach Bubista said. "Above that, there's the fact that we're here for the first time. ... We want to evolve so that we can have more opportunities to face the so-called big dogs of the tournament."
The Blue Sharks have been neutral’s favourite side, and as the Cinderella tale at the World Cup comes to an end, Cabo Verde has won on a larger level, returning home with a tale for future generations.