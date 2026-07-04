FIFA World Cup 2026: Everyone loves Cape Verde

While largely the story has surrounded the 40-year-old Vozinha, as rightfully it should, the Blue Sharks, in its clash against Argentina, showed that it is more than just an individual.

"We have dignified Cape Verde as a national team in most parts of the world," Vozinha said in Portuguese. "Today, we fought on an equal footing against Argentina."

Be it the Duarte brothers, with the younger Deroy opening the scoring for the African side, or be it Helio Varela, Kevin Pina or its latest sensation, Sidny Lopes Cabral, it is a story about celebrating football.

For 90 minutes, Cabral was largely playing a second fiddle in Cape Verde’s famous night against Argentina before he dummied and shot one across the far corner, besting Emiliano Martinez. Minutes later, the 23-year-old sprang like a hare, celebrating with his loved one, having spent much of his younger days in the Netherlands, at FC Twente.