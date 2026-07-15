FIFA World Cup 2026: England, not just a squad of superstars anymore

Bellingham hit back, saying, “Maybe he doesn’t really know what it’s like to play against such a team.” England did get past Mexico and Norway but not without its fair share of jitters, and with some question mark over Declan Rice’s fitness, the contest against Argentina could be vital in the larger scheme of things for the country.

It isn’t just a clash, either. The history between these two teams is quite intense, and daunting. Remember the days of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when Diego Maradona scored twice, including ‘Hand of God’, and dazzled through the English defence like it did not exist in the first place? England’s icon, David Beckham was sent off for a nasty challenge on Diego Simeone later in the 1998 World Cup, which extended the rivalry between these two sides.

For the pure historians, your mind might go all the way back to the 1966 World Cup, the infamous ‘el robo del siglo’ (Theft of the century), when Antonio Rattin was sent off for arguing with the referee when the rule didn’t even exist back then. Despite the referee speaking no Spanish, Kreitlein had sent Rattin off because he did not like the way he looked at him, leading to a huge outcry.

History doesn't win football matches. But when England and Argentina meet, history has a habit of finding its way onto the pitch.