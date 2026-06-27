FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt survives with 1-1 draw against Iran, advances past group stage for 1st time at World Cup

At the conclusion of what was promoted as a “Pride Match” in Seattle, one which neither Iran nor Egypt wanted any part in, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group outright.

Iran could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year's tournament. But, they no longer control their own destiny after Friday's game.