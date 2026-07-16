FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champion Argentina reaches World Cup final by beating England 2-1

Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Messi fed a pinpoint ball to substitute Lautaro Martinez in the second minute of injury time to give the defending champions a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

Messi also provided the assist to Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute for the equalizing goal.

At the end of another exhausting match another match in which Argentina was stretched to the final minutes Messi dropped to his knees in celebration.

Argentina, which will play Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is now one game away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.