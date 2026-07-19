FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Argentina break the holder’s curse?

But every single time that the clock hit minute 80, it was a different Argentina on the field, as Messi himself activated a different version of himself, running the opposition ragged with his ball-carrying abilities and precise passes. The 39-year-old has still got it, and Spanish head coach, Luis de la Fuente knows that he has to devise a plan much better than just ‘man-marking’.

Famously while at Sevilla’s youth team, de la Fuenta assigned a player to mark Messi, and minutes after he substituted the player in the 70th minute, the Argentine scored four times.