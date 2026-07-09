FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina team greets nation on 210th Independence Day

The Argentina national football team shared a post on X wishing the nation, "Happy Independence Day," joining millions of Argentines celebrating one of the country's most significant national occasions.

Argentina celebrates Independence Day every year on July 9, commemorating the declaration of independence from the Spanish Monarchy by the Congress of Tucuman in 1816. The historic declaration was signed in the northern city of San Miguel de Tucuman at the home of Francisca Bazan de Laguna, now preserved as the Casa Historica de la Independencia museum.

The day is observed across the country with military parades, official ceremonies, cultural events and traditional cuisine, while citizens proudly display the nation's iconic light blue and white colours. The President of Argentina traditionally attends commemorative events in Tucuman, while Buenos Aires famous Avenida 9 de Julio -- regarded as the world's widest avenue stands as a lasting tribute to the historic date.

This year's celebrations come with added excitement as Argentina's football team remains firmly on course to defend the FIFA World Cup crown.