FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for its first win at a World Cup since 2014

Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri provided the game-winner in the 82nd to give Algeria its first win at the World Cup since 2014.

“We deserved to win this game,” Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said. “It certainly gives us a lot of confidence and belief ahead of our next match.”

The Jordanians had taken the lead for the first time at a World Cup on a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but couldn't withstand the continual pressure from Algeria in the second half.