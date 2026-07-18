FIFA WC: Tuchel defends tactics, vows to bridge gap as England eyes bronze

Reflecting on the 2-1 defeat to Argentina, Tuchel responded to the criticism regarding England's late-game passivity. "I view them in the same way - that we were too passive," he said on Friday.

However, the coach refused to apologize for switching to a back-five system. "I don't regret my decisions. I took several decisions trusting my instinct, my intuition and my experience... I would regret it if I didn't help, if we didn't react."

Tuchel took full responsibility for the result. "If someone takes the blame, I take the blame," he said. "I am the head coach. I will not engage in the 'blame game' because for me there is no one to blame. We feel the most pain of all, and it is our scar that we carry now."

"If you're asking if I regret my decision, if this is the question, then I don't regret my decisions," he added.

"I felt that the momentum switches in the match. And I tried to help my team...