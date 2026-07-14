FIFA WC: Rice fit after sickness bug, but England to take late call for SF

Rice suffered with a sickness bug in the lead-up to Saturday's quarter-final victory over Norway in Miami; he was forced off at half-time following a below-par first half. He had spent three days in bed before the quarterfinal.

According to the Daily Mail Sport, the 27-year-old vice-captain is feeling much better and trained with his teammates on Monday. But Tuchel will wait before making a final decision on whether to pick him.

He has also been managing hamstring and back pain but is confident he can start when England take on the world champions in Atlanta. The midfielder, who has 78 caps, has started all but one of England's World Cup games so far, missing the 2-0 group-stage win over Panama because of an injury flare-up.