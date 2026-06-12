FIFA: The dark horses

NETHERLANDS

FIFA Rank: 8

Top goal scorer: Memphis Depay (52)

It is quite a sporting failure that one of the countries that reinvented modern-day football hasn’t won a single title. That’s been the Netherlands’ fate over the last 20 years, given it came so close to clinching the title in 2010 only for Spain to stop them historically. Since then, it has only come close once, in 2014, when Argentina knocked them out in the semifinals.

But now under Ronald Koeman, there’s hope that the Oranje can return to its great old days of being a footballing powerhouse. While the association has definitely set its bar high reach the semi-finals the side will have to play with a lot more intensity than before to reach the final stages of the competition.

If its qualifying campaign is telling a story, it is that the Dutch side is capable of trumping any team on its given day. That’s where the likes of Frankie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo become all the more important.

Young talent to watch out for: Jorrel Hato