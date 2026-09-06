FIFA President Gianni Infantino declines to address his future while at U20 Women's World Cup

Infantino was in the stands speaking with Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza as host nation Poland faced Argentina on the opening day of the tournament Saturday.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It's not today, it's not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football,” Infantino told broadcaster Sky News as he arrived at the stadium.

“We are continuing at FIFA, of course, to work to give every corner of the world a chance, an opportunity, a dignity, to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football, which we all love.”

Infantino did not answer when asked if he had considered resigning and whether he still intends to stand for a fourth term next year.

Infantino had mostly kept out of the spotlight in the weeks since his World Cup sell-off plan fell apart amid opposition from many FIFA member nations and some of his own officials.

The European nations — a quarter of the 24-team field — backed down on a boycott threat last week, citing assurances from FIFA that the plan would not be revived.