FIFA praises World Cup referee who Trump claimed was "suspect" after red card for Balogun

Trump suggested on Monday at the White House, without elaborating, that the 46-year-old Brazilian was “a little bit suspect if you check his past.”

Claus red-carded Balogun against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, setting off a furor that saw Trump intervene with FIFA to ensure the United States forward could play against Belgium late Monday.

FIFA praised Claus, who is working at his second World Cup, in a statement published before the U.S. 4-1 loss that sent Belgium to the quarterfinals.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” FIFA said, calling Claus “one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member” of its team of World Cup match officials.