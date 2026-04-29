FIFA enacts new World Cup rule on yellow cards to help avoid player bans in knockout rounds

FIFA cleared the disciplinary records of players who have one yellow card after the three-game group stage so they start the knockout phase afresh. A second amnesty after the quarterfinals will apply for players who got one yellow during the three previous knockout rounds and whose teams advanced to the semifinals.

FIFA also announced Tuesday an increase in financial resources to be distributed to all 48 World Cup participating teams by a further 15%, totaling $871 million, or just over $18 million per team. The new figures include an increase in preparation money from $1.5 million to $2.5 million per team and an increase in qualification money from $9 million to $10 million.

The World Cup will be played June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.