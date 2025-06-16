FIFA Club World Cup: PSG dominate Atletico, Bayern nets 10 past Auckland

UNITED STATES: Paris Saint-Germain laid down an ominous marker on their march towards global domination at the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday as Bayern Munich showed no mercy to Auckland’s amateurs with a ruthless 10-0 walloping.

The first full day of action at the inaugural edition of the 32-team club tournament saw newly crowned European champions PSG produce a scintillating 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid after Bayern’s double-digit drubbing of Auckland City.

The New Zealand minnows are one of the Cinderella stories of the tournament, made up of amateur players who had to take unpaid leave to travel to the United States.

But Bundesliga Bayern was in no mood to be charitable and duly ran riot in Cincinnati.

Jamal Musiala scored a second-half hat-trick after coming off the bench while Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and Thomas Mueller all netted twice.

Sacha Boey scored the other goal in a Group C game that amounted to target practice for Bayern, who will face tougher tests against Boca Juniors and Benfica.

“We have to remain modest but it was important to be able to say that we took the game seriously,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

Auckland’s interim coach Ivan Vicelich admitted that his team had run into the “reality of football against one of the world’s top teams.”

“We knew it was going to be a very difficult game, playing against one of the top teams in the world, potentially one of the favourites for the Club World Cup, so we are just really proud of the players’ efforts.”

PSG routs Atletico 4-0

While Bayern were left satisfied with a clinical opening, PSG delivered a statement win over Atleti in front of an 80,619 crowd at a sun-baked Pasadena Rose Bowl – the venue for the 1994 World Cup final.

The French champions shrugged off searing heat – temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) shortly after the midday kick-off – to produce the kind of adventurous, attacking display which became their calling card en route to their dazzling Champions League triumph earlier this month.

Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha gave PSG a 2-0 lead by half-time before Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in sealed an impressive Group B win with late goals against an Atleti team who struggled to cope with the French side’s multi-faceted attacking play.

PSG are bidding to crown a superb season which saw them win four trophies at home and in Europe.

On Sunday’s evidence, few would bet against Luis Enrique’s side from being crowned world champions.

“We had the objective of making history this season, but this is a new chapter,” Luis Enrique said in his post-match news conference.